TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka might be sweltering through its warmest month of May on record.

Kris Sanders, a National Weather Service meteorologist, says the city’s average temperature for the first 24 days of the month was 73.1 degrees.

That’s higher than the city’s record highest average temperature for the entire month of May, which was 72.7 degrees, recorded in 1962.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports highs are expected to be in the 90s for the rest of May in Topeka.

The forecast includes high temperatures near 96 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, which would break records for the dates of May 26 and 27.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com