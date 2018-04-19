TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been acquitted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his best friend.

A Shawnee County jury on Thursday found 19-year-old Ernest Williams not guilty in Justice Mitchell’s death.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Mitchell died June 26 after being shot during an attempted robbery.

Investigators say Mitchell and Williams met 17-year-old Shayden Byrd and Lamero Dunstan at a Topeka fast-food restaurant for a drug deal.

Testimony indicated Dunstan pulled a gun and shot Mitchell twice. Williams also drew a gun but didn’t fire it.

Prosecutors contended Williams was guilty of murder because the death happened during a dangerous felony.

Byrd was sentenced to five years in a juvenile facility after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Dunstan faces trial in August on first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery charges.

