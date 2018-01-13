TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say an argument between two people led to a shooting at a Topeka hotel that left a 31-year-old man dead.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that officers were called to the Best Western motel in southwest Topeka after 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting. Police Lt. Jennifer Cross says arriving officers found Jesse Lee McFall suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McFall was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Cross says McFall and the shooter knew each other.
Police have not announced an arrest in the case or released the name of a suspect.
The shooting death was Topeka’s second homicide of 2018.
___
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com