CLINTSWELL, Ariz. (AP) — A top-tier fire management team is taking over command of operations against a wildfire that continues to grow and is threatening approximately 500 homes in a forested area of north-central Arizona.

Coconino National Forest officials say the team was scheduled Saturday evening to assume command over the fire, which has burned 500 acres (202 hectares) about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) east of Clints Well and near C.C. Cragin Reservoir on the Mogollon Rim.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

Approximately 200 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the fire, which has resulted in closures of several forest roads and issuance of a pre-evacuation notice for several rural communities.