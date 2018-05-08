HAPPY JACK, Ariz. (AP) — The top-tier fire management team assigned to an east-central Arizona wildfire that burned dozens of homes and other buildings has been demobilized and a local team will oversee crews as they mop up.
The fire located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Flagstaff is contained around 79 percent of its perimeter but officials say there still could be increased fire activity amid windy and dry conditions as pockets of fuel continue to burn.
The fire was started April 27 by an abandoned illegal campfire. It had burned 25.5 square miles (66 sq. kilometers) as of Monday while destroying 33 primary homes and 54 minor structures.
Evacuation orders for hundreds of homes were lifted Friday but closures and other restrictions remain in place for a large area around the fire.
