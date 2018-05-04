PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has released annual financial disclosure statements for candidates running for top statewide offices.
The Providence Journal reports the statements show one gubernatorial candidate has a financial stake in a company contracted by his city, and two other candidates have received thousands of dollars in payments from outside groups.
Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican candidate for governor, owns part of Waste Management, which has a $4 million contract with his city. It is unclear how much of the company Fung owns.
House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, who is also running for governor, has received $3,550 in payments from outside groups toward travel expenses. And Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg, who is running for lieutenant governor, has similarly received $5,538 from interest groups for out-of-state travel.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Volcanic 'curtain of fire' sends people fleeing Hawaii homes WATCH