SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The top prosecutor in Utah’s largest city is speaking out in support of an effort to legalize medical marijuana.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says using medical marijuana should be a decision between a patient and a doctor rather than a criminal matter. He spoke at a news conference Tuesday as supporters of a medical-marijuana ballot initiative fend off opponents’ increasing efforts to keep them off the ballot.

The Utah Patients Coalition has submitted enough signatures to qualify for the ballot by a comfortable margin, but opponents of the measure are now going back to those voters and asking them to remove their signatures.

Medical marijuana supporters say opponents like the Utah Medical Association are using deceptive tactics to flip voters. The physicians’ group denies misleading anyone, and says people should know about their concerns.