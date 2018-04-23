PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Despite no law requiring it, a majority of Rhode Island politicians running for election this year have released their tax returns.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and leading GOP challenger Allan Fung have made the top pages of their 2017 tax filings public.

Also, Matt Brown, who has not officially declared if he is running for the governor’s chair, has released his returns.

The Providence Journal reports that the only gubernatorial candidate who refused outright was former Republican lawmaker Joe Trillo.

Trillo, running as an independent, who was the state campaign chair in 2016 for President Donald Trump, says “I don’t think it is anybody’s business.”

GOP candidates Patricia Morgan and Giovanni Feroce say they will release their returns when they are ready. Both have filed for extensions.

