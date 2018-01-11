HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House Majority Leader Dave Reed says he’s considering running for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster, who announced last week that he won’t seek another term in the southwestern Pennsylvania seat.

Reed said Wednesday that he was surprised by Shuster’s announcement, and will decide soon whether to run.

The 39-year-old Reed has been mentioned as a possible candidate for higher office since he put up a website a year ago called paforwardtogether.com that strongly suggested some sort of candidacy. Reed’s been in office since 2003 and has been majority leader since 2015.

The district includes all or parts of 12 counties, including Reed’s home of Indiana County, as well as Altoona, Chambersburg and Uniontown.

Shuster’s held the seat since 2001 and is Pennsylvania’s most powerful U.S. House member as chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.