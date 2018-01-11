HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House Majority Leader Dave Reed says he’s considering running for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster, who announced last week that he won’t seek another term in the southwestern Pennsylvania seat.
Reed said Wednesday that he was surprised by Shuster’s announcement, and will decide soon whether to run.
The 39-year-old Reed has been mentioned as a possible candidate for higher office since he put up a website a year ago called paforwardtogether.com that strongly suggested some sort of candidacy. Reed’s been in office since 2003 and has been majority leader since 2015.
The district includes all or parts of 12 counties, including Reed’s home of Indiana County, as well as Altoona, Chambersburg and Uniontown.
Most Read Stories
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- With Steve Sarkisian apparently out of the mix, who could replace Darrell Bevell as Seahawks offensive coordinator?
- Seahawks fire offensive-line coach Tom Cable
- Sources: Firings of Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable could just be the beginning of Seahawks' coaching changes
- 'Fast and furious' rain to hit Seattle area on Thursday — more than an inch, forecasters say
Shuster’s held the seat since 2001 and is Pennsylvania’s most powerful U.S. House member as chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.