QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A court in southwest Pakistan on Monday quashed a sedition case against imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said, a sign of some relief for the former cricket hero-turned-politician who has been embroiled in more than 150 cases since his ouster in parliament last year.

The 70-year-old Khan is currently being held at a high-security Attock prison in eastern Punjab province. He was arrested after another court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years for concealing assets after selling gifts he received while in office.

The sedition case was registered against Khan in the southwestern city of Quetta in March on charges of inciting people to violence and spreading hate against national institutions — a phrase which is used for the military and spy agencies.

According to Khan’s lawyer, Iqbal Shah, a top court in Quetta, quashed the sedition case and suspended the arrest warrants for Khan.

The latest development comes hours after another court in Islamabad reserved a ruling on an appeal from Khan against his conviction in the graft case.

However, Khan is unlikely to be released even if his appeal is accepted as he faces arrest in multiple cases.