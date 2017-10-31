TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have created a committee to study public education funding after the state Supreme Court order directed them to boost spending.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the interim committee created Monday could make recommendations on education funding as well as draft a Constitutional amendment to reduce the Supreme Court’s authority over school finance. The Legislative Coordinating Council passed the measure unanimously on a voice vote.
The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that legislators did not increase spending on the state’s public schools enough this year. The court hinted that spending is hundreds of millions of dollars short a year of providing a suitable education for every child but did not set a spending target. The court said a new law must be enacted before July 2018.
___
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com