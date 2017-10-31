TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have created a committee to study public education funding after the state Supreme Court order directed them to boost spending.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the interim committee created Monday could make recommendations on education funding as well as draft a Constitutional amendment to reduce the Supreme Court’s authority over school finance. The Legislative Coordinating Council passed the measure unanimously on a voice vote.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that legislators did not increase spending on the state’s public schools enough this year. The court hinted that spending is hundreds of millions of dollars short a year of providing a suitable education for every child but did not set a spending target. The court said a new law must be enacted before July 2018.

