BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Idaho governor candidate Raul Labrador threw familiar criticisms against his opponents Tommy Ahlquist and Brad Little in an otherwise tame debate that focused heavily on tax policy and jobs.

The GOP gubernatorial candidates met Saturday in their first televised debate before the upcoming May 15 primary election.

Labrador, a four-term congressman, went on the offensive by arguing he was the “only candidate” to have integrity. Little, currently serving as lieutenant governor, repeated that Idaho’s is one of the fastest growing states in the country and that he was the best candidate to lead the Gem State as it attracts more people and new companies.

Meanwhile, Ahlquist — who is running for political office for the first time — anchored his remarks around his business background to showcase he had the crucial real-life experience needed for the top executive position.

Five Republican candidates vying for the open 1st Congressional District then debated after the governor candidates’ debate.

The debates were hosted by KBOI-TV and 670 KBOI in Meridian.