TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some of Florida’s top legislators are going to outline their priorities for the upcoming session.
The Associated Press is holding its annual pre-session planning day on Thursday at the Capitol. The session starts in January.
Republicans have controlled the Florida Legislature for more than 20 years.
Senate President Joe Negron and House Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues are scheduled to appear. Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon and State Rep. Evan Jenne will also speak.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
Legislators are expected to grapple with a tight budget in the coming year and deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Irma ripped through the state last month and is responsible for at least 70 deaths.
The Legislature may authorize the creation of a gasoline reserve and require nursing homes to have backup power.