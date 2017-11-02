TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some of Florida’s top legislators are going to outline their priorities for the upcoming session.

The Associated Press is holding its annual pre-session planning day on Thursday at the Capitol. The session starts in January.

Republicans have controlled the Florida Legislature for more than 20 years.

Senate President Joe Negron and House Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues are scheduled to appear. Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon and State Rep. Evan Jenne will also speak.

Legislators are expected to grapple with a tight budget in the coming year and deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Irma ripped through the state last month and is responsible for at least 70 deaths.

The Legislature may authorize the creation of a gasoline reserve and require nursing homes to have backup power.