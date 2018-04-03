ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The executive director of the New York Democratic Party is calling on Democrats in the state Senate to set aside what he calls their “intramural politics” and unify.

Geoff Berman on Tuesday blamed the Senate’s Republican leaders for the recent failure of several liberal legislative priorities, such as bail reform, early voting and the Child Victims Act, which would extend the statute of limitations for child molestation.

Republicans control the Senate thanks in part to Democratic disunity and a breakaway faction known as the Independent Democratic Conference that has empowered Republicans.

Two special Senate elections in the Bronx and Westchester County on April 24 could return Senate control to the Democrats, but only if they reintegrate.

Berman says the party will oppose any “disloyal” Democrat who tries to block reunification