HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that authorities did not have the right to seize a vehicle from the driveway of a hit-and-run suspect without a warrant.

The ruling issued Wednesday stems from the August 2012 seizure of a heavy-duty pickup truck owned by Daniel Loughnane. The 45-year-old Hanover Township man is charged with felony hit-and-run in the death of 19-year-old Rebecca McCallick, who authorities have said was under the influence of marijuana and lying in the street when she was struck in July 2012.

A county judge ruled in 2014 that the seizure was illegal because no exigent circumstances existed to justify the warrantless seizure.

But a three-judge state Superior Court panel overturned that ruling in November 2015, finding Loughnane didn’t have an expectation of privacy in his driveway.