HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court is expected to issue decisions and hear arguments in a variety of notable cases in 2018.
One pending appeal involves whether state police must release documents that belonged to Newtown school shooter Adam Lanza to The Hartford Courant. Lanza killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. A date for arguments has not been set.
A Kennedy cousin awaits a decision from the court on his request to reconsider its 2016 ruling that reinstated his murder conviction. The court overturned a lower court decision that granted Michael Skakel a new trial in the 1975 killing of Martha Moxley in Greenwich.
Justices are also expected to rule on whether the state’s system for funding public schools is constitutional.
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- The Huskies have come a long way under Chris Petersen, but the final step is proving tough | Larry Stone