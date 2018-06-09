Share story

By
The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The race for the Democratic nomination for St. Joseph County sheriff has tightened to 12 votes.

The (South Bend) Tribune reports that a recount requested by Tim Corbett has put him just a dozen tallies down from county police Lt. Bill Redman.

Corbett is commander of the county’s metro homicide unit. Unofficial May 8 primary election results gave Redman 9,059 votes to Corbett’s 9,041. A third candidate had 4,000.

Provisional ballots tightened the gap to 16. A three-person recount commission met last week and accepted 23 ballots initially rejected. Corbett gained 11 of those compared with seven for Redman.

The commission will meet again to review nearly 4,000 early ballots already counted.

The recount must be completed by June 29.

