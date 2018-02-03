WHITEFIELD, N.H. (AP) — The principal at a New Hampshire elementary school that closed for a day after a third of the students and 15 staff members called in sick are hopeful a long weekend will allow people to recover.
Cleaning crews sanitized the school on Friday after classes were canceled.
WMUR-TV reports that on Thursday nearly a third of the students and 15 teachers called in sick.
Whitefield Elementary School Principal Michael Cronin says the custodial staff has cleaned all the handles, doorknobs, table surfaces and chairs. They have also sprayed disinfectant throughout the building.
Cronin says he hopes most people will be able to return after a weekend of rest, but he urged anyone who doesn’t feel well to stay home until they have fully recovered.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com