Celebrated stage and screen actor Anthony Chisholm has died at age 77.

His talent management company confirmed the news on a social media post. The cause of death was not immediately known.

“The Katz Company is saddened to announce the passing of our longtime friend and client, Tony-Nominee, Anthony Chisholm,” a post shared on Instagram Friday evening read.

“Affectionately called ‘Chiz,’ he was an actor and storyteller like none other, embodying loyalty, devotion, and compassion to his artistry. We lost a great one today.”

According to Broadway World, Chisholm was last seen on Broadway in the 2017 Tony-winning revival of August Wilson’s “Jitney,” directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

In 2007 he earned a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a play for his role in August Wilson’s “Radio Golf.”

A “flawless distiller of soulful characters,” Chisholm was the “quintessential August Wilson actor,” according to Peter Marks, the chief theater critic at The Washington Post.

He was born on April 9, 1943, in Cleveland, and in the 1960s he was drafted by the U.S. Army. His experiences in Vietnam later inspired the HBO television series “Vietnam War Story,” which premiered in 1987.

Upon returning home from the war, Chisholm started working as a stage actor in Ohio, and soon he’d make his film debut in the 1968 drama “Uptight,” directed by Jules Dassin.

He went on to appear in a number films in the following decades that included “Cotton Comes to Harlem” in 1970, “Reign Over Me” in 2007, “13” in 2010 and Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq” in 2015.

He was also part of the main cast in the last three seasons of HBO’s groundbreaking prison drama “Oz.”

Chisholm was the recipient of the NAACP Theatre Award, the AUDELCO Award, the Ovation Award, and the Independent Reviewers of New England Award.

He is survived by his son, Alexander, and his daughter, Che, as well as son-in-law Peter and grandchildren Ravi and Avani.

