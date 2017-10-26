BOSTON (AP) — A 200-year-old tomb under the historic Boston church closely associated with Paul Revere’s famous midnight ride in 1775 has been reopened.
The Boston Globe reports a tomb at the Old North Church was briefly reopened Tuesday for a structural assessment ahead of a major overhaul of the city’s oldest surviving church, which turns 300 years old in 2023.
Tomb 12, as it is known, was built in 1808 and had been reserved for church officials.
It’s part of a long-neglected network of 37 tombs dating from 1732 to about 1860 that contain the remains of notable figures of early Boston, including the USS Constitution’s first commander.
Joe Bagley, the city’s archaeologist, said the barrel-vaulted tomb was relatively well preserved, though many of the stacked wooden coffins had collapsed, revealing skulls and bones.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com