AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oscar-winning actor and author Tom Hanks used a Texas Book Festival appearance to help a couple get engaged.
Hanks was in Austin on Saturday and spoke to hundreds of listeners about his new book “Uncommon Type: Some Stories.”
Hanks at one point told the crowd that he was bored of taking their questions and wanted to ask one himself.
Hanks then pulled out a piece of paper and said that a man in the crowd, Ryan McFarling, had a question for a woman named Nikki Young. Hanks said the question was: “Nikki, will you marry me?”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
- Needles, rats and 2 a.m. rants: A homeless camp next to my yard | My Take
The couple went on stage, McFarling got down on one knee and gave Young a ring.
Hanks then hug the newly engaged woman and offered his best wishes to the couple.