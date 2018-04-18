DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Tollway is marking Earth Day by offering free electronics recycling at sites across the Chicago area.

Earth Day is Monday. Tollway officials say collection sites will be open from 8 a.m. until noon or until trucks are full.

There will be collection sites at the tollway’s Downers Grove headquarters as well as oases pavilions in Lake Forest, Hinsdale, South Holland, Belvidere, DeKalb and Schiller Park.

Items that may be recycled include computers, printers, cellphones, stereo equipment and DVD players. Televisions, monitors, large appliances and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

Tollway Board Executive Director Liz Gorman says the sites are a partnership with eWorks Electronic Services, an Elk Grove Village-based not-for-profit.