CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The agency that oversees the West Virginia Turnpike is considering toll increases.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Parkways Authority unveiled a preliminary study during a finance committee meeting Tuesday in Charleston.
Passenger vehicles currently pay $2 at each toll stop along the turnpike.
Under consideration is an option to increase the tolls to $4. Another option would implement a $25 fee for three years of unlimited use of the Turnpike, a plan first proposed by Gov. Jim Justice.
The proposed toll increases would be needed to pay for an anticipated $500 million bond issue.
Another finance committee meeting is set for next week at Tamarack in Beckley.
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.