TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Museum of Art says it has completed the first part of a fundraising campaign that raised $43 million.
The museum says the money will go toward boosting the museum’s endowment and to fund art education.
Museum President Brian Kennedy says building the museum’s endowment has been a priority in the wake of the nation’s economic downturn in the late 2000s.
The latest fundraising campaign brought in donations between 2014 and 2017.
The Toledo art museum is a private and independently run museum.