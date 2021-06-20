The Tokyo metropolitan government is arranging to cancel the Olympic torch relay on some public roads because emergency-level priority measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be in effect in certain places when the relay proceeds in the capital from July 9.

The metropolitan government is also mulling implementing alternative events without spectators.

The torch relay is scheduled to begin at Komazawa Olympic Park in Setagaya Ward on July 9 and arrive at National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward on July 23 for the opening ceremony.

The torch relay is scheduled to take place in 62 municipalities in Tokyo for 15 days with more than 1,000 runners participating.

Emergency-level priority measures are in effect for some locations from June 21 to July 11, which overlaps with the first three days of the torch relay in Tokyo when it is scheduled to be run in Setagaya Ward, Hachioji and other places. The metropolitan government is planning to cancel the relay on public roads during those days.

The route on July 11 includes areas where emergency-level priority measures are not in effect, such as the town of Okutama and the village of Hinohara.

The metropolitan government will discuss with the Games organizing committee and other entities the route the torch relay will take.