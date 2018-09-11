LOS ANGELES (AP) — A ten-city North America tour will feature stories and music aimed at bringing together women of all ages and backgrounds.
Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and WME Partner on Tuesday announced “Together Live” will launch in Boston on Nov. 3. Leaders, musicians, comedians, celebrities and ordinary people will share real stories from their lives.
Witherspoon, Cheryl Strayed, Ruthie Lindsey, Cleo Wade, Abby Wambach, Maysoon Zayid and Priya Parker are among the participants.
The tour will also visit Philadelphia, Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ohio, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, Arkansas and Austin, Texas.
Organizers say content from the tour will be made available online.
Anyone interested in purchasing presale tickets can register at TogetherLive.com.