PITTSBURGH (AP) — The father of a toddler killed in a car crash nearly a year ago is now facing charges along with his brother.

Pittsburgh police say 2-year-old Saryiah Jefferson was in the backseat of a car driven by her uncle when the crash occurred May 18. They say she wasn’t in a car seat or wearing a seat belt, and likely would have survived if she was.

The girl’s uncle, 25-year-old Taylor Jefferson, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and several other counts. Her father, 23-year-old Tyrek Jefferson, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and related charges.

Authorities say Taylor Jefferson was driving north on I-279 when he stopped his car and put it into reverse, possibly trying to get onto an exit he had driven past. Another car then collided with the vehicle.