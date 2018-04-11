DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a creek in North Carolina has died.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the girl died around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a hospital. Her name has not been released.

Someone at the home in Bahama in northern Durham County reported her missing early Monday afternoon. She was found in a creek and taken to Duke University Hospital

The sheriff’s department said detectives are talking with family members to determine what happened. No charges have been filed.