DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a creek in North Carolina has died.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the girl died around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a hospital. Her name has not been released.
Someone at the home in Bahama in northern Durham County reported her missing early Monday afternoon. She was found in a creek and taken to Duke University Hospital
The sheriff’s department said detectives are talking with family members to determine what happened. No charges have been filed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where family went missing
- Free-range parenting laws letting kids roam could catch on VIEW