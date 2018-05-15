WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler is dead after being pulled from a Florida pond.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release says the child died Tuesday.
Authorities say crews responded to a West Palm Beach apartment complex Tuesday morning following reports of a missing child. Rescue divers searched the pond and eventually located the child, who was taken to a nearby hospital.
Officials didn’t immediately release the name and age of the child.
