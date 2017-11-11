HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) — The first acts of the 2018 Delaware State Fair have been announced, including country singer Toby Keith.
Keith will kick off the fair on July 19. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 17.
The “Southern Uprising” tour also will make a stop at the fair on July 25. Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws will all perform in the show.
The festival will be celebrating its 99th year in 2018.
