JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are starting their 2018 session with a long list of issues to debate.
They could consider the first tobacco tax increase in nearly a decade.
The three historically black universities will try to maintain enhanced financial support they have been receiving from a desegregation lawsuit settlement.
Legislators could expand public subsidies for some children to attend private schools.
The short-funded state crime lab is requesting money to hire more people and buy more equipment.
And, legislators could debate whether oil-spill damages payments would be reserved for projects along the Gulf Coast.
The three-month legislative session begins at noon Tuesday.