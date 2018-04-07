KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Fifteen municipalities in the Kansas City, Kansas metro area have passed ordinances restricting tobacco sales to people 21 and older.

But a recent ruling in Shawnee County is calling into question whether such ordinances are legal.

The Kansas City Star reports that a tobacco retailer won its case last month against Topeka’s Tobacco 21 ordinance. The shop’s lawsuit argued that the city’s ordinance violated state law because the tobacco licenses the Kansas issues to retailers allow them to sell to people 18 and older.

But supporters of the ordinance argue that state law prohibits retailers from selling tobacco only to people under the age of 18. The say Tobacco 21 ordinances are more stringent, but don’t conflict with it.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com