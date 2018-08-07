HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A tobacco industry-funded group is asking the Montana Supreme Court to re-phrase a ballot initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to pay for the state’s Medicaid expansion and other health programs.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Montanans Against Tax Hikes says the ballot statement’s wording is incorrect and will cause voter confusion. The group is asking the court to change the wording, but not remove the measure from November’s ballot.

The challenge is part of the group’s effort to defeat the initiative. It recently filed a campaign finance report that shows preparations for a major media campaign.

The companies that make Marlboro and Camel cigarettes have contributed more than $1 million.

___

This version corrects that the group is named Montanans Against Tax Hikes, not Montanans Against Higher Taxes