LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky transportation officials plan a public meeting next week to get feedback on a proposal to widen part of the Gene Snyder Freeway in Louisville.

Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Andrea Clifford told WDRB-TV that officials want to get input on whether the road should be widened along an 11-mile stretch from Taylorsville Road to the Interstate 71 exchange. The meeting is set for May 8 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Louisville.

Clifford says some road work projects have several options for construction, but there’s only two for this one: to widen or not to widen. She says public input will help officials decide.

In 2017, daily traffic volumes along the corridor ranged between 64,400 and 87,900. By 2045, those numbers are expected to jump to 87,400 to 162,500 vehicles per day.