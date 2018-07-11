Small changes help. Bring your own cup for to-go coffee, your own bags for bulk food and the farmers market.
To reduce personal waste, Tippi Thole suggests making these swaps. Small changes add up!
Out & About
Instead of a disposable coffee cup: Bring your own reusable to-go cup, or dine in.
Instead of bottled drinks, plastic cups: Skip them, or bring a water bottle.
Instead of plastic straws: Skip them, or use reusable stainless-steel or silicone straws.
Instead of takeout containers: Bring your own containers for leftovers or takeout.
Shopping
Instead of plastic shopping bags: Reusable tote bags.
Instead of produce bags: Skip them, or use reusable mesh bags.
Instead of packaged food: Bring your own containers to bulk-food stores and farmers markets (check zerowastehome.com/app for package-free stores near you).
Instead of packaged snacks: Make your own.
Instead of new clothes, furniture, sports gear, etc.: Buy secondhand whenever possible.
Home
Instead of household cleaner: Make your own with vinegar, water and lemon juice.
Instead of paper towels: Cloth rags.
Instead of plastic sandwich bags: Reusable cloth bags or food storage containers.
Instead of paper napkins: Cloth napkins.
Instead of paper bills and statements: Electronic bills and statements.
Instead of catalogs: Cancel them.
Personal Care
Instead of liquid soap: Bar soap.
Instead of bottled shampoo: Bar shampoo.
Instead of disposable razor: Stainless-steel safety razor (blades can be recycled).
Instead of shaving cream: Shaving bar.
Instead of tissues: Handkerchiefs.
Instead of cotton rounds: Reusable fabric rounds.
Instead of plastic toothbrush: Bamboo toothbrush.
Instead of mouthwash: Make your own.
Instead of toothpaste: Make your own.
Instead of tampons: Silicone menstrual cup.
Instead of sanitary pads: Reusable cotton pads.