RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper says it’s “disrespectful” to North Carolina residents and “inexcusable” that the legislature hasn’t yet confirmed 10 of his nominees to three state boards and wants them to vote this week.

Cooper wrote Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore on Monday to complain about inaction on his nominees from April, May and June to the Utilities Commission, State Board of Education and state employee and teacher pension system board. He says the delay for Utilities Commission positions is particularly troublesome because they are full-time jobs.

Senate Rules Committee Chairman Bill Rabon said earlier this month the education and utilities posts wouldn’t be filled before January, when the legislature was expected back. Now lawmakers are now returning briefly starting Monday night for a veto override.