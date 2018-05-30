CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Efforts to collect old tires are being held starting this weekend in West Virginia.
The Department of Environmental Protection says collections will be held starting Saturday at the state Division of Highways garage in Buckhannon and at the Cabot Station Recycling Center in Grantsville.
Additional collection events will be held June 6 in Norton and Hinton, June 7 in Beverly and June 9 in Hamlin and Clarksburg. More will be held elsewhere later in the month.
Residents can dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia identification for the county in which the tire collection is being held. The tires must be off the rims and only car or light truck tires will be accepted.
Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.