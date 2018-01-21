TCHULA, Miss. (AP) — A tiny town in the Mississippi Delta has a stack of bills and not enough money to pay them.
Tchula (CHEW-lah) Mayor General Vann tells the Greenwood Commonwealth that the town of 2,100 residents had only about $7,000 in the bank this month.
He says Tchula owes the IRS more than $54,000 for employees’ taxes. It owes the state about $68,000 for assessments from tickets and fines.
Vann and the current aldermen took office in July. He says the debts date back to previous mayors and aldermen.
The mayor says he is recommending that city employees’ schedules be reduced to 32 hours a week and that most of them, except police officers, take pay cuts.
A weekly newspaper, the Holmes County Herald, also reported on Tchula’s financial problems.