COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — El Paso County commissioners have agreed to allow tiny homes in unincorporated areas of their county in east central Colorado.

The Gazette reports the commissioners unanimously voted on Tuesday to change land use code to permit tiny homes on agricultural zoning districts and wherever mobile homes are allowed.

Tiny homes are miniature dwellings that are typically less than 400 square feet (37 sq. meters).

The changes will also allow people to live in tiny homes permanently.

Under previous language, residents were only allowed to live in them temporarily since they were classified as RVs.

El Paso County is one of the first local governments to change its rules on tiny houses.

In 2014, Walsenburg officials made changes to land-use codes that allowed tiny homes without wheels on residential lots.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com