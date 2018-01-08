DENVER (AP) — A tiny home village in Denver’s RiNo Arts district has moved about 200 feet (61 meters) from its original location.

KMGH-TV reported Saturday that the Beloved Community Village had to move because of a relocation requirement set forth by the city.

At least 15 people were forced from their 8-by-12-foot homes on New Year’s Day to abide by the relocation requirement.

It cost $25,000 to move the village — a price tag that was picked up by community members and the city itself.

Volunteers spent Saturday morning reassembling stairs and rebuilding ramps at the new location. More work will be needed before neighbors can get occupancy permits and move back into the village’s 11 units.