DENVER (AP) — A tiny home village in Denver’s RiNo Arts district has moved about 200 feet (61 meters) from its original location.
KMGH-TV reported Saturday that the Beloved Community Village had to move because of a relocation requirement set forth by the city.
At least 15 people were forced from their 8-by-12-foot homes on New Year’s Day to abide by the relocation requirement.
It cost $25,000 to move the village — a price tag that was picked up by community members and the city itself.
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
Volunteers spent Saturday morning reassembling stairs and rebuilding ramps at the new location. More work will be needed before neighbors can get occupancy permits and move back into the village’s 11 units.