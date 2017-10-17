BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Former state Sen. Sean Tindell is now sitting on a bench.

Tindell was sworn in to the Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

WLOX-TV reports Harrison County Judge Gaston Hewes administered the oath of office to Tindell, who was joined by his wife and their four children.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Tindell to the court to replace David Ishee, who was appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in September. Tindell’s term begins Nov. 2.

Tindell on Monday resigned from his Senate seat that he’s held since 2012.

Bryant will set a special election to fill the final two years of Tindell’s term in the Mississippi Legislature.

