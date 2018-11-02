WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time to usher out daylight saving time across most of the United States and welcome back standard time.
The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness on the edge of town comes sooner in the evening.
At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through Cook Out ceiling
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Flight recorder found after crash in Java Sea VIEW
- Woman fought with bus driver, causing bus to fall in China river; 15 feared dead
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
___
Online:
Time change rules: http://tinyurl.com/j9t8ybe