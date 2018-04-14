AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — In a couple of weeks it will become very unsafe to be a bearded bird in Maine.

The season for hunting wild turkeys begins on April 28 with Youth Spring Wild Turkey Day and then expands to most of the state on April 30. Hunters in most of Maine are limited to two bearded wild turkeys. It lasts until June 2.

Hunters in some wildlife management districts in northern Maine have a more limited season in which they alternate which week they are allowed to hunt based on their year of birth. They’re also limited to only one wild turkey per season.

While turkeys will soon be in the scope, another Maine bird is off the hook. The season for hunting crows ends until the summer on Saturday.