LANSING, Mich. (AP) — If you’re planning to go fishing in Michigan, be advised that you need a new license.
Sunday kicks off the 2018 fishing license season and regulation cycle. Newly obtained licenses will be good through March 31, 2019.
To get one, visit a local retailer or Department of Natural Resources Customer Service Center. Or, use the E-License system to make an online purchase.
Among regulations are a new opening date for muskellunge harvest season, which starts the first Saturday in June. A new catch-and-immediate-release season is open all year.
A new group of waters has been added where anglers may retain additional brook trout. And a new registration system is in place for anglers who harvest a lake sturgeon or muskellunge.
More information is available from the Michigan Fishing Guide .