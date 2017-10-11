ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ announcement about her political future is going to be made at an event in Rockport, Maine

Her office said she’ll announce her decision on whether to stay in the Senate or to run for governor in Maine on Friday at an event sponsored by the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce.

She has said it comes down to where she thinks she can make the biggest difference for the state of Maine.

Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage is term-limited, and the election to replace him is in 2018.

LePage is an ally of President Donald Trump, whom Collins has publicly criticized in the past. Collins was one of three Republican senators who sunk the Senate health care bill pushed by his administration.