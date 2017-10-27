NEW YORK (AP) — The booking of Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl halftime show has triggered a backlash from women, minorities and others. They say Janet Jackson was unfairly forced to pay a far higher price than he ever faced for their breast-baring “wardrobe malfunction” at the big game in 2004.

The hashtag #justiceforjanet trended on social media this week after the NFL announced Timberlake would perform Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Some argue that Jackson fell victim to a sexist and racist double standard and received harsher treatment over a decade ago than Timberlake did, while he benefited from “white male privilege.”

Representatives for Timberlake and Jackson have not commented.