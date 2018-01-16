The Vancouver summit co-hosted by Canada for the United States’ Korean War allies is seeking diplomatic ways to avert the urgent threat of conflict with a nuclear-armed North Korea.

VANCOUVER, B. C.— A North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in November was witnessed by passengers on a San Francisco-to-Hong Kong commercial flight, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told a gathering of foreign ministers in Vancouver, where he said that the U.S.-led pressure campaign on North Korea was having an effect.

The summit, co-hosted by Canada for the United States’ Korean War allies, is seeking diplomatic ways to avert the urgent threat of conflict with a nuclear-armed North Korea. The participants were from countries that sent troops or humanitarian aid under a U.N. effort to repel the North during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

Tillerson appeared with a visual aid, a map showing air traffic across Asia on one day. Hundreds of yellow icons on the map represented planes.

“According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight was 280 nautical miles from point of impact, and at the time there were nine other flights within that range,” Tillerson said Tuesday. “Over the course of that day, according to the Department of Defense, an estimated 716 flights were due to pass within that same range.”

Tillerson didn’t say which airline the passengers were on when they saw “parts of a North Korean ICBM test flying through the sky” on Nov. 28, or whether the plane changed its route as a result.

“Based on its past recklessness,” Tillerson said, “we cannot expect North Korea to have any regard for what might get in the way of one of its missiles, or parts of a missile breaking apart.”

The U.S. approach to the nuclear crisis, so far, has consisted mainly of economic sanctions and belligerent threats from President Donald Trump — which are matched and upped by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump has derisively called the young leader “Rocket Man,” and the two have boasted about their nuclear-launch buttons.

Trump took credit this past week for a resumption of talks between Pyongyang and Seoul. Those discussions have been limited to planning for North Korea to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency warned Sunday that an effort by South Korea to link reconciliation to denuclearization was “ill-boding” and risked “chilling the atmosphere.” The two nations, which are still technically at war, have agreed to hold military talks and further high-level dialogues.

Tillerson called the talks “encouraging.”

But Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono cautioned against being misled by North Korea’s talks with the South, which are depicted as part of a campaign to achieve sanctions relief. “We should not be naive about their intent,” he said. “Nor should we be blinded by North Korea’s charm offensive. In short, it is not the time to ease pressure or to reward North Korea.”

Tillerson rejected any proposal calling for a “freeze” on U.S.-South Korean military drills to get talks started, a recommendation repeatedly made by China and Russia. Kim’s regime has said its weapons program is essential to its survival and has repeatedly said the U.S.’ joint drills with South Korea threaten it.

The urgency of the standoff was underscored by two accidental missile-launch warnings that sent panic through Hawaii and Japan in recent days.

A focus of the Vancouver meeting, according to State Department officials, will be clamping down on North Korea’s ability to evade United Nations sanctions through smuggling, with the goal of bringing the regime to the negotiating table to work on a deal to give up its nuclear-weapons program.

The measures include maritime indiction of ships carrying material to and from the country. U.N. sanctions allow countries to impound ships believed to be involved in helping North Korean smuggling. The United States wants to gather support for a blacklist of those ships so they can be barred entry to ports worldwide.

The meeting included representatives from Canada, France, Japan, the U.K., Belgium, Denmark and Thailand. But it’s unclear how much the gathering will be able to achieve because Russia and China, the two countries that give North Korea its biggest financial lifeline, weren’t invited.

Referring last week to Kim’s repeated missile and weapons tests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the North Korean leader has “won this match” in the contest to acquire nuclear weapons.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters Monday that the meeting was “destructive,” and he mocked the list of invitees.

“When we found out about the meeting, we asked: Why do you need all those countries together?” Lavrov said. “Greece, Belgium, Colombia, Luxembourg. What do they have to do with the Korean Peninsula?”

China has dismissed the summit as “meaningless” and said the solution lies in dialogue with the Kim regime, not on attempts to “blindly resort to pressure and isolation.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accompanied Tillerson to a welcome dinner Monday night, his presence serving as a reminder that military options are still on the table.

The dichotomy of the diplomat and the general underscores the difficulty many foreign governments face in trying to discern whether hawks outweigh the pro-diplomacy voices in the Trump administration and whether the world may be on the precipice of nuclear war.