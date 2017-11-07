MOSCOW (AP) — The zoo in Russia’s westernmost region says a tiger has attacked one of its staff after she entered the enclosure in violation of safety regulations.
The Kaliningrad Zoo said in a statement on Monday the rare Amur tiger charged at the employee. Visitors shouted at the tiger and threw tables and chairs in order to distract it, the zoo said.
The employee was taken to a hospital but her life is not in danger.
Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a probe but the zoo said the employee breached safety regulations.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW
The 16-year old tiger, called Taifun, has never been aggressive, the zoo said, adding that it has no plans to euthanize the animal.