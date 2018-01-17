ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state Thruway Authority has released more details on an amnesty program that’s set to start next week for motorists who owe overdue unpaid tolls for using a New York bridge.

Thruway officials say as of this Monday, a new webpage — thruway.ny.gov/amnesty — will allow tolls-by-mail customers to determine if they have open violations of non-payment of cashless tolls for using the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, formerly the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Customers who enter their license plate, state and zip code can find out if they have unpaid tolls or violations and how much they owe.

The amnesty program runs Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 and is eligible for motorists who have open violations issued from April 24, 2016, through this Jan. 31.