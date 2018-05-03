CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Democrat Mary Throne collected the most money through the end of 2017 among the early entrants seeking to become Wyoming’s next governor.

Campaign finance reports show Throne, a former state lawmaker from Cheyenne, raised over $185,600 from August through December.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Throne was followed by Republican attorney Harriet Hageman, who had raised about $112,200 and GOP Sheridan businessman Bill Dahlin, who generated about $60,700.

All three candidates loaned themselves significant amounts of money.

The campaign finance reports don’t include reports from several major GOP candidates who did not officially start their campaigns until this spring.

Republican candidates Taylor Haynes and Rex Rammell haven’t filed any fundraising documents with the Secretary of State’s office for the 2017 period even though they announced their intentions to run last fall.

